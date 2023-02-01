Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as low as C$4.96. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 654,842 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on JOY. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Journey Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$266.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.51.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
