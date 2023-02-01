JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -979.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 510,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after buying an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 1,233,985 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.