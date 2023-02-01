JRM Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.37% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 167,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 39,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $79.07.

