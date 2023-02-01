Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 900 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 11,325,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,664. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

