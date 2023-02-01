Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 37.4%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) shares rose 37.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 19,128,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 2,215,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.28 ($0.04).

Kanabo Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

