Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

