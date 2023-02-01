KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME Group stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.