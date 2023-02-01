KeyCorp Weighs in on Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%.
Shares of Match Group stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
