Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.90

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 21715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $634.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

