KlayUniverse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.94 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,524.70 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03783447 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,567.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

