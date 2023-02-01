Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Sells 48,164 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 6 shares of Angi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $18.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 400 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 877,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,711. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

