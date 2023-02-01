Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.28 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ~$0.23-0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 813,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

