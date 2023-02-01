Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.6% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,605. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

