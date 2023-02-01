Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.17. 12,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,232. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

