Laqira Protocol (LQR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $221,320.93

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $20.54 million and $221,320.93 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

