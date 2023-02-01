Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 17.2% Higher This Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and $204,980.76 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00400489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.74 or 0.28106764 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00590827 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

