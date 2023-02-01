Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.53

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $20.42. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7,271 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $874,000. Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

