LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

VZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 4,705,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,142,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

