LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.98. 381,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average is $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $253.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

