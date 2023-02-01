LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,083 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 283,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 6,238,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,608,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

