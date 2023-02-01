LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 976,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

