LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $461,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vale by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Trading Down 2.8 %

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 5,138,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,808,119. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.