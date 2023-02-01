LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Invests $271,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMHC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

