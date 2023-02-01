Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

