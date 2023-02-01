Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS.
Lennox International stock opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.
In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
