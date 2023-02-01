Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

A number of research analysts have commented on LII shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

