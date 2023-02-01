Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $496.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Life Time Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

