Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.30. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 18,154 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 228,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

