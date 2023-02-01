Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.54. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 89,494 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

