Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,084.81

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $228.13 million and $23,084.81 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00406065 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.93 or 0.28502804 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575967 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 227,110,511 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.