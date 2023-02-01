Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.85 million.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $261.37. 147,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,721. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.20.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

