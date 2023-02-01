Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CME opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.60. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.