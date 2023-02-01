L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.78. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

L’Occitane International Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

About L’Occitane International

(Get Rating)

L’Occitane International SA engages in the design, manufacture, and market of natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It operates through the L’Occitane en Provence, ELEMIS, LimeLife, and Other Brands segments. The L’Occitane en Provence segment includes the sale of fragrances, skincare, haircare and body and bath ranges from the L’Occitane en Provence brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.