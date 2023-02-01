Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 13,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$48.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.