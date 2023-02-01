LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Cap of $97.97 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. LooksRare has a market cap of $97.97 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

