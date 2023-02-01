Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $288.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

