Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $54.14 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $54.14 million and $75,005.54 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029169 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00217441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001667 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,335.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

