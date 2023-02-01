Manifold Finance (FOLD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.80 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $30.94 or 0.00128978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

