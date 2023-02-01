Manish Maini Sells 102,328 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $5,085.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,618. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

