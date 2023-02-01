Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 1.2%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €24.00 ($26.09) and last traded at €24.00 ($26.09). 1,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.30 ($26.41).

Manz Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $204.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Manz

(Get Rating)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Featured Articles

