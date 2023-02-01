Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.89

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.89 and last traded at $124.72, with a volume of 4638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.58.

Marubeni Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.45 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

