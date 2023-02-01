McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. 98,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,647. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.78.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
