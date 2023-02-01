McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. 98,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,647. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,174 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,851,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.