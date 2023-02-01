McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.75-26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.80. McKesson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.20.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 2.0 %

MCK stock traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,100. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.