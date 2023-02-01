McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.75-$26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.20.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of McKesson stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.98. 1,665,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,100. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.63. McKesson has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $401.78.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
