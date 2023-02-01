Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Major Shareholder Buys $63,428.80 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,394,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

