MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Down 4.2 %

MEIP stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.