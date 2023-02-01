MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 4.2 %

MEIP stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

