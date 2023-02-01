Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596,229 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 10.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 6.48% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $196,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,756. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

