Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Meridian has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

