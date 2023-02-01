Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 211,455 TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000. TravelCenters of America comprises 1.7% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 1.42% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 70.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

TravelCenters of America stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,471. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 17.18%. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

