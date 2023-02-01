Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. United Community Banks makes up about 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 75,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.