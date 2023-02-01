Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $11.12 Million Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,000. Huron Consulting Group comprises about 1.6% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,388,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 274,508 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,332,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,183,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $400,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

